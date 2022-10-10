Marine Parade Community Building and its mural wall to go, despite calls to retain them

SINGAPORE - The imminent demolition of Marine Parade Community Building has raised concerns among those from the heritage and architecture community, who have called for the building's mural art wall to at least be retained and restored.

They argue that the 63m wide by 12m high mosaic facade is iconic, and that the community building as a whole is architecturally outstanding and representative of a generation of community clubs and centres (CC). According to the People's Association's (PA) website, the facade is Singapore's largest piece of installation art.