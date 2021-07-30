Mandatory testing for residents in 2 HDB blocks after 11 cases

Residents living in two Housing Board blocks in Choa Chu Kang and Lakeside will have to be tested for Covid-19 today after 11 infections were detected.

The blocks identified were 3 Teck Whye Avenue and 357 Yung An Road, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement yesterday.

So far, seven cases of coronavirus infection have been found in four households at 3 Teck Whye Avenue. Mandatory tes-ting for all residents will be conducted today between 9am and 4pm at the void deck of 1 Teck Whye Avenue.

At Lakeside in Jurong West, four Covid-19 cases have been detected in three households at 357 Yung An Road, and testing will be conducted between 9am and 4pm today at the pavilion between Blocks 357 and 359.

Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 from July 25, said the ministry, which added that investigations are under way.

Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to the residents to provide them with more information, said MOH.

All residents are reminded to bring along their NRIC for identification purposes and to stick to their appointment time.

They are also advised to monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions as much as possible, MOH added.