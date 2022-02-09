Managers at car rental firm exposed after sending explicit e-mails about women job seekers

SINGAPORE - A whistleblower has leaked on social media explicit e-mails sent by workshop managers at car rental firm Ethoz Group - exchanges which may be in contravention of regulations on employment practices.

The e-mails contain sexual innuendos about women who had applied for jobs at the firm. Some of the exchanges also included photos of the prospective candidates.

In one e-mail, the writer said: "Young and pretty one, good. But I will bring her home for personal use soon to generate my energy, and I will show her my long lasting energy."

Another said in a different e-mail thread: "If not... can consider to bring her (potential girlfriend) home for his private use."

It is not known when these e-mails were sent.

Screengrabs of eight e-mails were posted online on Monday (Feb 7), five of them with photos of the job candidates.

In one e-mail, the writer described one candidate, whose photo was attached, as "massage girl".

Ethoz Group, which provides motor vehicle repair services and offers rental, leasing and financing of motor vehicles, confirmed the e-mails involved exchanges between its workshop managers.

The workshop is located in Tampines.

Ms Cindy Oh, chief executive of Ethoz Group, told The Straits Times: "We take the issue very seriously and will not condone such behaviour in our workplace."

She said the screengrabs appear to have been taken by former employees who used to work at the workshops.

The company intends to conduct a full investigation and take appropriate disciplinary actions, added Ms Oh.

Ms Amarjit Kaur, a partner at law firm Withers KhattarWong who specialises in employment law, said victims can accuse the workshop managers of harassment and causing alarm or distress.

This could be translated to contraventions under the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha).