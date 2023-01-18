Man found dead at void deck of Serangoon HDB block not a resident of area

SINGAPORE – A 59-year-old man found dead at a void deck of a Housing Board (HDB) block in Serangoon was often seen sleeping rough there.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, who is the MP of the area, said the man was not his resident but was often seen sleeping at night at the void deck of Block 257 Serangoon Central Drive.

On Monday morning, the police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the block. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said a police spokesman.

While investigations are ongoing, the police do not suspect foul play.

Details of the man are not made public yet.

Shin Min Daily News earlier reported that a cleaner smelled a stench from the man who was lying on a mattress, went to check and realised that he was dead. The cleaner informed his employer.

A couple told The Straits Times that they saw the man sleeping at the void deck of the block almost every night for the past two weeks before he was found dead.

Another resident, who wanted to be known as Madam Rosmah, said she had seen the man a few times in the estate.

The 61-year-old added: “I felt quite sad to hear about his death and how he was there for a few days before people realised he was dead. We all just assumed he was sleeping and did not want to bother him.”

Mr Seah, who is a Marine Parade GRC MP, said there is a very small number of rough sleepers in his constituency. They often have their own homes but opt to sleep on the streets for various reasons, such as family disputes.

They include a woman who chooses to sleep rough in Serangoon as it is nearer to her workplace, even though she has a home

Mr Seah said his grassroots leaders will try to engage these people and offer help if needed. They also work with the Social Service Offices and other government agencies to follow up on these cases.