M3 initiative in Geylang Serai to encourage lifelong learning, promote healthy lifestyle

SINGAPORE - Programmes promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging lifelong learning and building a caring community - these are what the M3 initiative looks to bring to Geylang Serai.

The ninth M3 town in Geylang Serai was launched on Saturday (Jan 23), in conjunction with Wisma Geylang Serai's second anniversary, and seeks to be a pillar of support for the community.

The M3 initiative is a tie-up between the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), self-help group Mendaki and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council.

The M3 @ Towns provides a platform for volunteers and professionals to work together to serve the needs of residents. Other towns in the programme include Bedok and Jurong.

Speaking at the launch on Saturday, South East District Mayor Fahmi Aliman spoke about the three key areas of focus for the M3 programme in Geylang Serai and expressed his happiness to see young volunteers coming on board.

The outreach volunteer team looks to visit homes in the vicinity on a bi-weekly basis, he noted.

In addition, it will conduct quarterly recruitment drives for volunteers and conduct training for these volunteers to help them best serve the community, Mr Fahmi added.

The initiative's push for healthy living is to ensure that residents understand how to take care of themselves and help the elderly age gracefully, he said.

On driving lifelong learning, Mr Fahmi said that it is about giving people the opportunity to upskill themselves and pick up new knowledge.

Building a caring community is also important, he said.

"When we can know our residents better, understand what their needs (are), collaborate with other (organisations) in our areas, then from there, we can find the right package, the right time or the right resource to help them."