LPA fees for customised powers lowered from $185 to $30 for Singaporeans

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The Ministry of Social and Family Development said the fee revisions reflect its commitment to make LPA applications more accessible.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans will now pay a lower fee of $30 if they wish to grant customised powers to their loved ones to take charge of their affairs if they lose mental capacity.

Previously, it cost $185 to do up a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) via Form 2, which is more detailed than the simpler Form 1. Form 1 LPA has been made permanently free for all Singaporeans since April 1.

The lower fee for Form 2 was announced in the Government Gazette dated April 30. It takes effect from May 1, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) told The Straits Times in response to queries about the fee revision.

Also since May 1, the fees to make an LPA via either form for permanent residents and foreigners are lower, from $90 to $30 for PRs, and from $230 to $160 for foreigners.

MSF told ST said it regularly reviews LPA application fees to ensure they remain relevant and affordable.

The fee revisions reflect its commitment to make LPA applications more accessible, and encourage more people to plan ahead by appointing their trusted persons through an LPA, the ministry added.

An LPA allows individuals to appoint a trusted person – usually a family member – to take charge of matters such as personal welfare, property and finances if they lose their mental capacity.

In Singapore, one can make an LPA through Form 1 or Form 2. The first form is a simple process that grants general powers to donees.

Form 2 is used to grant customised powers to donees, and allows for specific instructions such as financial management limits or specific healthcare wishes. For instance, individuals may specify that the sale of their homes is allowed only if the proceeds are used to pay for their medical bills.

Clauses under Form 2 must be drafted by a practising lawyer, and the form certified by an LPA Certificate Issuer such as a doctor, lawyer or a registered psychiatrist.

These customised powers and detailed directives can often prevent disputes and potential conflict, lawyers previously told ST.

Form 1 accounts for about 98 per cent of LPAs created by citizens. About one in seven Singapore citizens has already made an LPA.

MSF said: “We are seeing an encouraging take-up of LPAs due to increased awareness on the importance of forward planning, as well as the permanent fee removal of Form 1 fees.”

As at end-2025, a total of 405,000 LPAs had been made.

As at April, around 20,000 LPAs were made by PRs and foreigners.