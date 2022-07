For Mr Lee Yong Wen, a hawker, and Ms Shazlin Shamsudin, a director in a public relations firm, love triumphs over the differences in their backgrounds.

Ms Shamsudin, 31, is a graduate while her 30-year-old husband is not. She has a sociology degree from Nanyang Technological University, while Mr Lee's highest qualification is a diploma in psychology from the Management Development Institute of Singapore.