‘Look Good, Do Good’: Beneficiaries strut their stuff at APSN fund-raiser

Drawing the applause of more than 200 guests, Mr Shawn Goh concluded his energetic strut down the runway with a pose his idols – K-pop supergroup BTS – would be proud of.

Mr Goh, who is diagnosed with mild intellectual disability and Down syndrome, was one of 30 beneficiaries who took to the runway modelling sustainable outfits at the APSN Charity Fashion Gala at Marina Bay Sands on the night of Dec 8.

The outfits were co-created by fashion design students from Temasek Polytechnic, and the event was organised by social service agency APSN.

“I love K-pop bands BTS and Blackpink,” said Mr Goh, a 24-year-old trainee from the APSN Centre for Adults.

His BTS-inspired outfit, with splashes of black and pink, was designed by Temasek Polytechnic’s Year 1 apparel design and merchandising students Mira Nurlyanna Olly, 20, and Ng Lay Woon, 21.

“He likes BTS and K-Pop, and he wants to feel like a superstar on stage, so we created a modernised glam-rock look with elements inspired by BTS. His energy completes the whole look,” said Ms Mira.

Anchoring the theme “Look Good, Do Good” was the focus on sustainability, and all outfits were created from old clothing stock provided by APSN’s partner Uniqlo and other recycled materials.

The APSN Charity Fashion Gala helps to equip beneficiaries with skills required for the workforce through vocational training and employment support services.

The fund-raising event, which aimed to achieve $300,000, was graced by guest of honour Ms Jane Ittogi, wife of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.