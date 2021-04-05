Long queues to enter revamped National Orchid Garden

SINGAPORE - Visitors faced long queues to enter the National Orchid Garden on Monday (April 5) after it introduced an attraction designed to simulate the experience of ascending through a tropical cloud forest.

More than 50 people were seen lining up at 11.30am and staff said the waiting time was between one and two hours.

The spike in visitors follows the opening on Saturday of the Tropical Montane Orchidetum. It consists of the Sembcorp Cool House, which recreates a high-altitude cloud forest, the Yuen Peng McNeice Bromeliad Collection and the Tan Hoon Siang Mist House.

After entering the National Orchid Garden, which is inside the Singapore Botanic Gardens, visitors may have to queue again for about ten minutes outside each of the newly expanded display houses.

Despite the long waiting times, there was no crowd inside the orchid garden and display houses owing to efforts to stagger entry. Staff were seen stationed at both entry and exit points to keep track of the number of visitors.

There was ample space for visitors to walk around inside the National Orchid Garden and the display houses.

Citizens, permanent residents and others living in Singapore, including work pass holders, can visit the National Orchid Garden for free until Sunday.