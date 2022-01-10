Long queues at Singapore Pools outlets for $8.6m Toto draw

SINGAPORE - Snaking queues of punters were seen at Singapore Pools outlets on the weekend and on Monday (Jan 10) waiting to buy tickets in hopes of winning the jackpot prize of $8.6 million.

The Toto top prize had snowballed to $8.6 million after there were no winners for last Friday's New Year $5 million draw.

The draw took place at 6.30pm on Monday.

The Straits Times visited two Singapore Pools authorised retailers Fatt Chye Heng Trading and Tong Aik Huat located in Hougang Avenue 3 and Street 61 respectively.

Both had snaking queues of 30 to 80 people during lunch hours, with waiting times of between 15 and 30 minutes.

Yellow tape was used to mark out 1m of safe distancing on the ground outside the outlets for punters to adhere to in the queue, to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Despite the lack of markings as the queue continued around the neighbouring Housing Board blocks, punters abided by safe distancing rules by staying 1m apart.

People of all ages were seen in the queue, from elderly to young adults.

Similar queues were seen at the basement of the Northpoint City mall in Yishun on Sunday (Jan 9), Chinese-language evening paper Shin Min Daily News reported.

Many punters that ST spoke to did not have high hopes of winning the grand prize, but had came just to try their luck.

At Tong Aik Huat, a construction worker who wanted to be known only as Mr Singam, 42, said he was there to place bets for his friends and himself despite having only 20 minutes of lunch break.

"I've never won any prizes, but I don't buy Toto that often - only once in two weeks," he said.