Local artist Yip Yew Chong completes 60m-long painting of S’pore scenes after 18 months

SINGAPORE – With a few dabs of his paintbrush on canvas and under the gaze of about 30 people who had gathered to observe him at Tiong Bahru Community Centre, mural artist Yip Yew Chong on Sunday afternoon applied the finishing touch to a work portraying scenes in Singapore that was 18 months in the making.

Spanning 60m – similar in length to five double-decker buses lined up head to tail – the work is the by far the 54-year-old’s longest – in sheer length, and time taken for completion. The entire painting, which has not been named, will be exhibited later this year at a venue that Mr Yip will disclose when confirmed.

Across 27 canvas panels, Mr Yip’s work captures everyday Singapore in the 1970s and 1980s, ranging from a bustling Change Alley in Raffles Place, where moneychangers and souvenir shops once dominated, to a bunk in Pulau Tekong’s Basic Military Training Camp 1, where recruits were made to “stand by bed” – an informal term referring to bunk inspections.

He began work on the first panel in August 2021, and between then and Sunday also took on other projects.

The final scene he painted on Sunday was a pair of lion dancers and a martial artist practising on the rooftop of Kong Chow Wui Koon, a clan association in New Bridge Road.

Mr Yip said he was inspired to start on the work by a friend who had urged him to create a Singapore-style historical Chinese scroll, adding that he aimed for it to be something the public could relate to and discuss.

Scenes and settings were inspired by a mixture of Mr Yip’s imagination, memories and research, said the former accountant, who became a full-time artist in 2018. “The scenes are representative and thus fictional, emphasising storytelling over historical accuracy,” he said in an Instagram post in October 2021 that explained the rationale behind his project.

In many of the panels, Mr Yip painted buildings with their walls absent, allowing viewers to peer into the spaces such as a Housing Board flat where a group had gathered to watch the Malaysia Cup on television, or Old Parliament House when a parliamentary sitting was underway.

He told The Straits Times on Sunday that he had chosen to depict the 1970s and 1980s as those were the years when he was growing up, as well as when Singapore was transforming rapidly.

“The old and the new co-existed during these two decades,” said Mr Yip.

Pointing to the first panel of the project that he painted, which portrays Chinatown’s shophouses and streets at night, he said: “In the 60s, you only see kampongs and old shophouses like these, but you don’t see many tall buildings. In the 90s, all these have disappeared – the facades may still be there, but the lifestyles and the residents are no longer there.”

He added that he has a connection with all the scenes he painted. The first and last panels, showing Chinatown at day and night, capture his family’s second-storey home in which he lived for 14 years before it was demolished.

“I intended to make the first and the last panels transition into each other to complete a full circle,” said the artist, who added that the entire work, when on display, will likely be a semicircle.