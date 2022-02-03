Lining up for a chance to hit jackpot

Punters hoping to get lucky this Chinese New Year formed snaking queues outside several Singapore Pools branches yesterday. There were long lines of people at Hougang N2 Branch (right) and Mee Lee Cheong in Tampines.

The first prize of $2.3 million for the Singapore Sweep was drawn at 6.30pm yesterday.

A housewife, who wanted to be known only as Ms J.T., 60, was at the Chng Siow Eng Agency outlet at Elias Mall in Pasir Ris. ''I came down today because it was closed on the first day of Chinese New Year and I wanted to try my luck to usher in some prosperity for the new year,'' she said.

The draw for the $1 million Toto jackpot prize will be conducted at 6.30pm today.

The Toto Hong Bao Draw for $12 million will take place on Feb 11.