Lights by the Lake festival opens with a range of activities and lantern displays

SINGAPORE - Jurong Lake Gardens was all aglow on Thursday (Aug 25), as fairy lights and lanterns adorned the park, kicking off this year’s Lights by the Lake festival to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The lights festival, starting from Aug 25 to Sept 11, will have arts performances for the public to enjoy, featuring traditional Chinese and Western instruments every Friday and Saturday night.

Visitors will also be able to participate in a wide range of activities, such as guided sunset walks and lantern riddles, arranged in collaboration with Jurong Lake Gardens’ partners, ActiveSG and PAssion WaVe.

The festival was officially launched by President Halimah Yacob with a light-up ceremony on Thursday evening.

During the festival, held in conjunction with the President’s Challenge, water lanterns, miniature sky lanterns and potted bonsai plants will be on sale from Aug 25 to Sept 11, with all proceeds going to the President’s Challenge Charity Fund.

The highlight will be 12 large-scale thematic lantern display sets that will be lit from 7pm to 11pm nightly until Sept 18.

Lights by the Lake is presented by the National Parks Board, in partnership with A-Smart Media, People’s Association and the South West Community Development Council, and supported by the National Arts Council and Singapore Press Holdings.