Lee Seng Tee, Lee Foundation chairman and 2nd son of Lee Kong Chian, dies at 99

SINGAPORE - Philanthropist Lee Seng Tee, second son of pioneer businessman Lee Kong Chian, has died at age 99.

The chairman of one of Singapore's largest charitable organisations, Lee Foundation, he died on July 29.

Born in Singapore on April 16, 1923, he generously supported higher education throughout his life, donating to institutions here and abroad.

Dr Lee, whose family has deep roots in the business, banking and philanthropy sectors here, attended The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics in 1950.

He was one of five siblings and his maternal grandfather was Singaporean pioneer Tan Kah Kee. His older brother Lee Seng Gee, former chairman of the Lee Foundation, died in 2016 at 95, while younger brother Lee Seng Wee, former OCBC Bank chairman, died in 2015 at 85.

In 2011, the Lee Foundation made a landmark $150 million gift to Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to support its new medical school, NTU said in a tribute to Dr Lee on Aug 6.

In honour of the donation, the school was named Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, in memory of his father.

To date, NTU has received close to $178 million from the foundation in support of medical education, scholarships, bursaries, programmes and student activities, it added.

Wolfson College, part of Cambridge University in Britain, flew its flag at half-mast from Aug 3 to 5 in his honour.

He endowed the college with its annual Lee Seng Tee Distinguished Lecture Series on its 40th anniversary in 2005, it said in a statement on its website.

Its library is named after him.

President of Singapore Management University (SMU), Professor Lily Kong, sent an e-mail to all students on Aug 3 informing them of his death and recognising his contributions to the university.

Dr Lee was a founding member of SMU between November 2000 and April 2021, she said.

She added: "As an SMU Member, Dr Lee's reputation as one of Singapore's outstanding leaders of society and the corporate sector was an important factor in helping SMU build up its reputation."

She added that the Lee Foundation had given SMU $50 million in 2004 to establish the School of Business and a university-wide scholars programme, both of which are named after his father.