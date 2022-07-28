Law Society president Adrian Tan says he is battling cancer, will fight 'until the clock runs out'

SINGAPORE - Law Society of Singapore president Adrian Tan, 56, is battling cancer.

The TSMP Law Corporation partner went public with his condition in a LinkedIn post on Thursday afternoon (July 28).

He said in his post he will "fight cancer, fight my cases in court and fight for lawyers as their President, until the clock runs out".

He did not reveal the type of cancer in the post but told The Straits Times that he feels well and energetic. Mr Tan, whose wife works in the Ministry of Defence, has no children.

ST has approached him for further comment.

In his post, Mr Tan said he began to feel ill in February.

"At first, I brushed it off. I carried on with speeches, interviews, meetings, and working into the night," he said.

But the lawyer began to feel worse in March and went to see a doctor.

"He told me I had cancer. I was stunned," said Mr Tan.

The lawyer said he was immediately put on an aggressive treatment regime involving chemotherapy, immunotherapy and hormone therapy.

As his immune system was compromised, he had to avoid stress and also stay away from people.

But Mr Tan chose to continue working as a lawyer and as president of the Law Society.

He said he had initially planned to tell only the Law Society Council, his colleagues at TSMP Law Corporation and his closest friends.

But many people had asked about him, with some hearing inaccurate accounts of his condition, after he turned down numerous invitations to give speeches, attend events or meet in person.

"Under such circumstances, and given my position, it's best for me to be open," said Mr Tan.

"I realised then that, no matter how complex and busy our lives may be, when we are visited by cancer, we are given the gift of clarity."