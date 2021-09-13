Kusu Island to limit visitors to 500 a day

Only 500 visitors a day will be allowed to visit Kusu Island for the upcoming pilgrimage season, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) yesterday.

During the season from Oct 6 to Nov 4, each hourly ferry trip to and from the island will carry no more than 50 passengers, the SLA said in a statement. The first ferry will depart from Marina South Pier at 7am, and the last at 4pm.

Every year, the pilgrimage attracts thousands of devotees who visit the Da Bo Gong (Tua Pek Kong) Temple. Besides the Chinese temple, the island is also home to three Malay shrines.

Tickets will be available from tomorrow via the Singapore Island Cruise & Ferry Services (SIC) website or by scanning a QR code on the SLA website.

SIC will send successful buyers a confirmation e-mail, which has to be presented at the ferry counter at Marina South Pier in order to purchase ferry tickets.

Tickets for adults cost $16 from Monday to Friday, and $18 on weekends and public holidays, while tickets for children aged one to 12 years cost $12.

As part of safe management measures, visitors will have to check in using their TraceTogether app or token before boarding.

SLA said queues are expected as only 30 people are allowed inside the temple each time and no more than 15 people within the shrines.

The authority also advised visitors to go on weekdays instead of the popular weekend period. Overnight stays and pets are not allowed on the island. Additionally, regular ferry services to St John's Island will not stop at Kusu Island on its return trip to Marina South Pier during the season.