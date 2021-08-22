Kovan hawker centre patrons encouraged to return trays

SINGAPORE - Patrons at the Kovan Hougang hawker centre got a gentle nudge to return their trays after their Sunday breakfast as part of public outreach efforts by envoys from the Public Hygiene Council (PHC).

Led by PHC chairman Edward D'Silva, the ambassadors on Sunday (Aug 22) encouraged people to make sure they did not leave behind eating utensils and food waste after finishing their meals.

The outreach effort was part of the Keep Clean, Singapore! campaign by PHC launched in April to encourage people to clean up after themselves.

It is compulsory for people dining at hawker centres to return their trays and clear their table litter such as used tissues, straws and food remnants.

Patrons eating at places like food courts and coffee shops will be required to return their trays from the fourth quarter of this year.

From Sept 1, the National Environment Agency (NEA) will take enforcement against those who do not comply with cleanliness advice in public dining places.

First-time offenders will receive a written warning. Second-time offenders will face a fine of $300, while subsequent offenders may face court fines, said NEA.