Korban meat distributed to needy families, including Malaysians in Singapore

SINGAPORE - About 600 families on Sunday (July 31) were each given 2kg of meat from cows and sheep sacrificed for Hari Raya Haji.

Hari Raya Haji, which fell on July 9 this year, is marked by Muslims with prayers and the korban ritual, which involves slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat to those in need.

Distributed by the Muslim Converts' Association of Singapore (MCAS), the meat was paid for by donors. "Through the Qurban Drive, we hope to encourage the act of giving charity to those in need as well as helping them," it added.

The annual event, which was held at MCAS in Onan Road on Sunday, saw 60 cars and vans sending the meat packets to the beneficiaries over three hours.

Besides local beneficiaries, MCAS also distributed 50 packets of meat to Malaysians here.

This is a continuation of its programme to provide meals for Malaysians stranded in Singapore - during the fasting month of Ramadan - when the borders between the two countries were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although travel curbs have since been lifted, MCAS said it intends to continue helping Malaysians here.

High Commissioner of Malaysia Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, who attended the event on Sunday, said: "One of the first things that I was informed of was about Malaysians being stranded in Singapore during Covid-19. We need such organisations like this (MCAS) to support our people."