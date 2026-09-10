Khaw Boon Wan to step down as SPH Media Trust chairman

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Khaw Boon Wan was appointed chairman of SMT following a restructuring of publicly-listed Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) in May 2021.

SINGAPORE – SPH Media Trust chairman Khaw Boon Wan will step down after five years at the helm, handing the role to chief executive officer Chan Yeng Kit.

Chan will continue as CEO, while taking on the additional responsibilities as chairman of SPH Media Trust (SMT).

The changes, agreed after consultation with SMT’s institutional members and board directors, are subject to regulatory approval, and expected to take effect from Oct 1, 2026.

SMT publishes The Straits Times, among other titles.

In a statement on the leadership transition, Khaw, 73, said: “As the SPH operations have stabilised, I think it is a good time for me, a retiree, to wind down my involvement in this project.”

Khaw was coordinating minister for infrastructure and minister for transport when he retired from politics in 2020.

In May 2021, the former Cabinet minister was appointed chairman of SMT following a restructuring of publicly-listed Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) that hived off its media operations into a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee (CLG).

At that time, SPH’s traditional advertising-funded business model was under strain from digital disruption.

With advertising earnings expected to continue on a downward trajectory, SPH shareholders were not likely to tolerate the continued negative impact that the media business would have on the company’s financial prospects, and over time the business would become whittled down, then SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang said in 2021.

Khaw said on Sept 4 – in a written interview – that the change in business model meant the CLG’s accountability shifted to SMT’s institutional members, which has enabled SPH to more effectively continue its public mission of providing quality and trustworthy news in Singapore.

When the media business was carved out, 16 institutional members – including key local institutions such as banks and universities – replaced commercial shareholders as the custodians of the business.

This has helped relieve the short-term profit and dividend pressures that the previous listed company faced.

Progress on revenue, reach and reputation

The CLG has not wasted the last five years, said Khaw.

SPH Media today reaches nearly nine in 10 digital and print readers across Singapore on a weekly basis through its multi-channel, multi-platform, multi format and multi-tonal portfolio strategy, he noted.

This comprehensive approach proved effective during major national moments. In particular, SPH Media’s coverage of the 2025 General Elections and year-long SG60 celebrations received extensive digital and social media viewership, said Khaw.

The CLG also enhanced its digital products, such as the redesign of The Straits Times app, and refresh of the Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu apps. Regular community initiatives have also been started to engage the youth, senior and vernacular audience segments.

“Fellow publishers around the world have noted SPH’s achievements. The many awards that our news titles picked up are reassuring evidence,” he said.

“This included coveted awards in very competitive fields given out by news industry associations like the International News Media Association (INMA) and the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).”

Khaw said he was especially pleased with the achievements of the management team led by Chan, which has sharpened SPH Media’s mission, updated its strategy and achieved significant digital transformation within the organisation.

“While the media landscape remains fragmented, the CLG has made good progress,” he said. “Credit must go to the SPH colleagues, as well as the Government which supports us meaningfully in both capacity and capability development.”

Renewal and succession

Noting that he would be over 78 at the next General Election, Khaw said it was not wise for him to still be at the helm of an important institution then.

“With Mr Chan Yeng Kit and his team firmly established, this is the right time to move aside,” he said in a written interview.

“They will then have enough time to further consolidate the trust and credibility with the audience, the newsrooms and our stakeholders. Then we can be confident of a strong team to take SPH through the next GE cycle and other national events.”

Some board directors have also asked to step aside so that fresh expertise and experience could be tapped, though some will stay on to help his successor, said Khaw.

He expressed his gratitude to his fellow board directors who stepped forward to help with the restructure and transformation of SPH’s media business.

The process of leadership refresh and renewal is also ongoing at both the newsrooms and executive level, with senior executives being groomed to take on larger roles, including as chief executive eventually, noted Khaw. More details will be shared in due course.

Chan will be the first SPH Media chairman who was not a former Cabinet minister.

Asked if this might affect SPH Media’s engagement with the Government, Khaw said it was useful but not necessary for the chairman to be a former minister.

The key is to have someone with a good track record and who is well trusted by the Government, and Chan fits the bill well, he added.

Prior to joining SPH Media, Chan’s roles included permanent secretary of the former Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts, and founding chairman of the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Khaw said: “His background in new media and technology, in fact, puts him ahead of me. He has an edge over me. I am confident he and his team will do well.”