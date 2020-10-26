Keppel charity golf event raises $1.57m

President Halimah Yacob yesterday attended the afternoon kick-off for Keppel Club's annual charity golf event, which raised $1.57 million. This year's event, held over the weekend, marked the second year that it has been held in support of the President's Challenge. A donation of $700,000 was made to the President's Challenge and its 74 supported charities. The rest of the funds will be divided equally among 15 selected local charities. Beneficiaries include The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, St Luke's Hospital, the Down Syndrome Association (Singapore), and the Alzheimer's Disease Association.