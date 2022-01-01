Kembangan-Chai Chee fireworks display cut short on Jan 1 after stray projectile hit HDB block

SINGAPORE - The fireworks display in Kembangan-Chai Chee on New Year's Day was cut short abruptly after a stray projectile hit the outer facade wall of a Housing Board block.
No injuries were reported, according to a Facebook post on the Kembangan-Chai Chee community page on Saturday (Jan 1).
Kembangan-Chai Chee was one of 10 heartland locations where members of the public were able to watch firework displays to ring in the new year.
On Saturday morning, a Facebook user uploaded a video showing crowds gathering in Ubi Avenue 1 to watch the fireworks.
Mid-way through the video, a lone projectile can be seen hitting a top-floor unit of a HDB block.
The Kembangan-Chai Chee page said that immediately after the incident, its officers instructed the fireworks display to be stopped.
It added: "We also visited the unit where the projectile had landed nearby, to make sure that the family was safe.
"The family assured us that no one was hurt nor was there any damage to their home, as the projectile had only hit the outer facade wall near a window."
Thanking the family for their understanding and residents for their concern, the Kembangan-Chai Chee page said: "We are working closely with our vendor to ascertain what happened and how we can prevent this in future."
The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Police Force as well as People's Association, which organised the fireworks display, for more information.