Kembangan-Chai Chee fireworks display cut short on Jan 1 after stray projectile hit HDB block

SINGAPORE - The fireworks display in Kembangan-Chai Chee on New Year's Day was cut short abruptly after a stray projectile hit the outer facade wall of a Housing Board block.

No injuries were reported, according to a Facebook post on the Kembangan-Chai Chee community page on Saturday (Jan 1).

Kembangan-Chai Chee was one of 10 heartland locations where members of the public were able to watch firework displays to ring in the new year.

On Saturday morning, a Facebook user uploaded a video showing crowds gathering in Ubi Avenue 1 to watch the fireworks.

Mid-way through the video, a lone projectile can be seen hitting a top-floor unit of a HDB block.