Keeping an eye on biodiversity, human impact in green shift

Developing energy systems that produce little or no planet-warming emissions may be the current focus of many countries, but young people today are also keeping an eye on how such developments could affect biodiversity and human communities.

Ms Swati Mandloi, a youth delegate who attended COP26, the United Nations' climate change conference in Glasgow held last November, said during a roundtable organised by The Straits Times: "We need to account not just for the carbon that enters our atmosphere... but also look at the wider ecosystem implications."

The discussion, which aired on Earth Day yesterday, revolved around the theme of whether surging energy costs would spark a global rethink about the dependence on fossil fuels, and the current challenges of speeding up the adoption of renewables.

The roundtable was moderated by Mr Warren Fernandez, ST editor and editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group.

The other three panellists are Dr Victor Nian, an adviser at the Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources, ST climate change editor David Fogarty, and ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan.

Case studies have shown that the pursuit of renewable energy can sometimes have a negative effect on the biodiversity in an area and carry tremendous social cost. For example, the construction of dams can displace indigenous communities from their lands, said conservation group International Rivers on its website.

Ms Mandloi, who is also a member of the Singapore Youth for Climate Action and WWF-Singapore, added: "People often say the 'S' is silent in 'environmental, social, and governance (ESG)', and that's for a reason, because accounting for social impacts of energy systems can get overlooked really easily."

ESG is a system measuring the sustainability of a company, investment or decision in three specific categories: environmental, social and governance.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF), a conservation charity, also noted on its website that the construction of dams can harm river dolphins, such as the Irrawaddy dolphins found in rivers in South-east Asia like the Mekong.

"Poorly planned dams often reduce dolphins' food supply, change water quality and destroy habitats. As dams are constructed, the dynamite and noise can harm river dolphins. Once the dam is up, increased boat traffic can lead to more injuries and deaths from collisions," said the WWF.

Ms Mandloi said: "So for (young people), it's extremely important that we don't let go of this opportunity where we can create more robust systems of accountability when we measure energy alternatives."

She added that as the world moves towards a future less reliant on fossil fuels, workers who are well-versed in various areas are needed. "We need people who understand the environmental impact assessment aspect, how businesses interact, and how policies work on it, and then how to price that in a financial market... Green jobs need to be cross-sectoral."

Dr Nian said that various sectors, from policy to industry and academia, need to come together to come up with sustainable solutions.