Jurong West food locker to bring beneficiaries greater convenience

The Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on Madam Noraliza Abdul Rahman, so the launch of a new food locker - which allows her to collect food items twice a month - is welcome news.

"It helps us a lot, so at least my husband can focus on the other bills," said the housewife, who has five children - aged three to 12 - and runs a food business out of the family's rental flat in Jurong West.

Madam Noraliza, 47, whose husband is a development manager, is among beneficiaries of the food locker at Nanyang Community Club that was launched yesterday.

It allows 200 needy households in the area - selected on a means-tested basis - to collect one of three sets of food and beverage items any day of the week, twice a month.

To use the locker, the residents simply key in the last four digits of their NRIC numbers or scan their identity cards, and select the set.

Madam Noraliza said one set is enough to feed her family for about a week, although she would need to supplement the canned and dried items with fresh ingredients.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Mr Ang Wei Neng, an MP for West Coast GRC, said one set of the food and beverage items costs roughly $20 and the project will cost about $100,000 a year. Funding comes from corporate sponsors and public donations.

He hopes the initiative will help reduce waste.

Previously, beneficiaries could collect only on predetermined dates and could not choose the items. This led to wastage, as some wanted only canned food or powdered beverages and not rice.

With the locker, beneficiaries can choose a set with rice, less rice or no rice. They are encouraged to leave any items that they do not want in a collection box next to the locker, so that other needy folks can use them.

Mr Ang noted that the food locker is placed in a visible location in the community centre, and he hopes this will raise awareness and encourage more people to donate and support the programme.

"Vulnerable families are the worst hit during the pandemic. The food locker programme allows such families to collect the food they need at their own time. It can reduce waste, is more sustainable and can better meet the needs of the beneficiaries," he said.

A free reusable bag is provided with each set of food for the first month.

Mr Ang said a second locker is due to be launched later this year and, if the programme is successful, more lockers with greater food options may be installed.

"With the pandemic, some families are hard hit. I hope this scheme will give them some comfort and brighten up their lives," he said.