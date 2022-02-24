Johor fireball makes some worried Singaporeans call SCDF for help

SINGAPORE - A fire at a petrochemical plant in Johor was so huge it could be seen from Singapore, causing some witnesses to report the incident to the authorities here.

Malaysian news publication, The Star, reported that the fire broke out at the Titan Himont Petrochemical plant in Tanjung Langsat Industrial Complex, near the industrial town of Pasir Gudang.

Quoting a statement from the Johor Fire and Rescue Department, it reported that the blaze started at about 5.15pm on Thursday (Feb 24).

As of 6.50pm, operations to put out the fire were ongoing, with 26 firefighters on the scene.

In a 42-second video of the blaze uploaded on YouTube, a large fireball caused a mushroom-shaped cloud to form.