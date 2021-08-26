Jia Jia's pregnancy confirmed only days before birth: Panda care team

SINGAPORE- Giant pandas look cute and cuddly – but getting these solitary creatures to cuddle up to each other to produce offspring is as much of an art as it is a science.

Take it from Dr Abraham Mathew, who was part of the panda care team at the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) that tried for several years to get giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia to become parents.

Their efforts finally paid off on Aug 14 this year, with the first giant panda born in Singapore, after seven years of trying.

Veterinarians first noted signs of Jia Jia's possible pregnancy in late July. But as pandas also have pseudopregnancies, which show the same signs, ultrasound sessions were scheduled in the hopes of confirming it.

On Aug 10, a strong heartbeat was detected.

At a virtual media briefing on Thursday (Aug 26), Dr Mathew said of the ultrasound that confirmed the pregnancy: "After seeing a heartbeat, we couldn't believe it. Then we looked at it carefully and realised: Oh my goodness - she's pregnant!"

Giant pandas Kai Kai, 13, and Jia Jia, 12, arrived in Singapore from China in 2012 under a 10-year loan from the Chinese authorities.

They first mated in 2015, when Jia Jia started her first oestrus cycle - the panda equivalent of the human menstrual cycle.

Since then, the duo - with the help of their human carers - have tried and failed to produce a cub through both natural methods and artificial insemination, until this year.

The panda care team can recall the moment that led to Jia Jia's pregnancy: April 24, 2021, at 1:47pm.

It was the 47th hour of Jia Jia's ovulation, and veterinarians quickly inseminated her with frozen semen collected from Kai Kai before the mating season.

"The ovulation window for pandas is from zero to 48 hours, so we had just two days to get her pregnant," said Dr Mathew, who is assistant vice-president of veterinary services at WRS.

In pandas, the fertilised egg floats freely in the mother's uterus before it is implanted in the uterus wall in the last weeks of pregnancy.

Jia Jia's 112 days from conception to birth of the baby is typical for giant pandas, with gestation usually taking from 90 to 180 days.

The keepers were initially hopeful that the pandas would be able to mate naturally, as Kai Kai and Jia Jia had displayed signs of being in heat in April.

But the keepers did not observe clear signs of successful mounting.

Experts from the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda advised WRS vets to perform artificial insemination before the end of Jia Jia's receptive period, to make the most of the once-a-year breeding season.

The procedure was carried out by WRS' in-house veterinary team, led by Dr Mathew.

Asked why it was seventh time the charm for Jia Jia to become pregnant, despite earlier attempts to help her conceive through artificial insemination, Dr Cheng Wen-Haur, the deputy chief executive of WRS, attributed it mostly to training and practice.

Dr Mathew said of the training he had received: "Back in 2019, we had one of the Chinese experts with us who was an expert in artificial insemination. She was with us during the procedure and she actually showed me the technique to ensure correct placement of the insemination catheter.

"It was amazing because knowing where to place the catheter is done purely by feel. The Chinese have done it so many times that it was just second nature to them.

"It was as much an art as it was a science."

During the virtual media conference on Thursday, Ms Trisha Tay, the head animal caretaker for pandas, said both mother and cub are doing well.

As is natural for new panda mothers, Jia Jia has not been eating since giving birth. But her carers are giving her electrolytes and glucose solution via a syringe to keep her well hydrated.

Jia Jia has been a mother now for almost two weeks and is taking to her mothering duties well, said Ms Tay.



Singapore’s giant panda Jia Jia enjoys a peaceful moment with her cub nestled close to her face. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



These include cleaning her baby, licking it to stimulate pooping, and settling into a routine to nurse and care for it.

Just like human mothers, Jia Jia had shown signs of exasperation when her cub calls for her.

Ms Tay said: "In the early days, we would notice how she'd get really tired, and she would sigh quite a bit when she has to wake up to care for the cub."

But Jia Jia is also a quick learner.

Ms Tay added: "She has realised that if she nurses and cleans her cub properly, she can take longer periods of rest."

Currently, no medical check-ups have yet been conducted on the cub as it has not been separated from its mother.

WRS has decided to allow Jia Jia to nurse for the cub until a natural separation occurs, which is expected to be in the next four to six weeks.

The sex of the cub will be determined during the first check-up, after which the community will be invited to play a part in the naming of the panda baby.

This will happen before the cub is 100 days old, said WRS.

WRS has also announced that videos from the live-cam in the maternity den will be released everyday on its Youtube page at 4pm. Its first video can be viewed on Youtube.

WRS said the panda cub will remain in Singapore for two years before it is returned to China, under the agreement of the panda breeding programme.

Moreover, giant pandas are solitary creatures, and there is not enough holding facilities to accommodate another, WRS added.

As for Kai Kai and Jia Jia, Singapore is in discussions with the Chinese authorities on extending their stay here. The 10-year loan for Kai Kai and Jia Jia is set to expire in 2022.