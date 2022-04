WHO: Mr Victor Seow, 64, a retired general manager of a co-operative. He is chairman of Silver Horizon Travel Co-operative, a volunteer-run social enterprise for and by seniors to encourage active ageing through travel. It organises tours.

MR VICTOR SEOW: Silver Horizon was organising a tour to South Korea in 2020 when the circuit breaker kicked in and travel restrictions were imposed by various countries. All our plans had to be scrubbed.