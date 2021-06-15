ITE students design graphics for Hari Raya cookbook in 3 days

SINGAPORE - Three first-year Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students were able to learn how to use software and create graphics for a 94-page Hari Raya cookbook in just three days.

Those were the only days Kaitlyn Ong, Fitri Hailysya Mohd Haidil and Ang Xin Ling, all 17, would be in school as ITE was conducting home-based learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The visual communication students told The Straits Times this week that they learnt to use the software from their lecturers and worked on the project intensively during those three days in early May.

The cookbook features 21 recipes, contributed by Ang Mo Kio Town residents, for traditional dishes such as lontong, ayam masak merah (spicy chicken) and ondeh ondeh.

It was an initiative by the Malay Activity Executive Committees of the Ang Mo Kio, Kebun Baru and Yio Chu Kang constituencies.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, launched the cookbook virtually at the constituencies' Hari Raya celebratory event last Friday (June 11).

The event, which also featured virtual greetings from the constituencies' MPs, was postponed from its original May 23 date as Singapore tightened Covid-19 restrictions from May 16. The format was also switched from a hybrid to virtual one.

The three ITE College Central students were roped in to design graphics for the cookbook, with the constituencies providing the materials.

Ms Terrez Tam, the students' senior lecturer and class adviser, said she chose the three students for the project because of their keen appetite for learning.

"They're promising, hardworking students even though they were not familiar with the software. They're also always curious and wish to improve."

Xin Ling said: "We did not know anything about the Adobe InDesign software beforehand. This is a subject that is taught only in the second year of our course. Therefore, we had to learn everything from scratch."

As they could be taught how to use the software only by the lecturers when they were physically present, the three of them would stay an extra four to five hours on campus. They also spent whatever time they could find at home and in school to work on the designs.

Under the guidance of their course lecturers Ms Tam and Ms Angela Tan, the team rose to the challenge and applied their creative skills to the project.

Fitri said: "While it was stressful, we overcame it by stepping out of our comfort zone to share and develop ideas with each other, and also learnt about teamwork."

Kaitlyn added: "We had the advantage of learning Adobe InDesign faster than our peers with help from our lecturers, and were also able to handle the project and pressure well."

Summarising the team's key takeaways, Xin Ling said: "I learnt to manage my time more because of our busy schedules. The friendships gained with my teammates is also part of it."

Fitri added: "This is the first major piece of work we can proudly call our own."

The three were also pleasantly surprised when they found out that PM Lee was to launch the book. Fitri said: "I felt surprised and honoured when I found out. I told my parents and they were proud of us too."