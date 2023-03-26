‘It was hard whenever we saw a family’: Single father of four finds help from caregiver programme

SINGAPORE – Mr Yusman Kamis hit the lowest point of his life when he separated from his wife of 25 years in 2022, leaving him to care for their seven-year-old autistic son Farrel Alfatih Yusman and two daughters, who had difficulty accepting their divorce.

The father, whose older son works as a software engineer and has moved closer to his workplace, said: “On top of frequent meltdowns, the first few months were especially sad as Farrel would try to hug and kiss women we saw outside because he thought they were his mother. It was hard whenever we went out and saw a family.”

This eventually stopped, but exhaustion continued to mount as the 55-year-old safety officer cooked for the family to save on food expenses.

He also does the household chores, which include bathing his younger son every day.

He added: “Thankfully, my employer allows me to work part-time for about half of my former salary, which means that I can look after Farrel’s needs when he comes back from school.”

But his worries compounded when one of his two daughters, who are aged 23 and 24, started struggling mentally during the divorce proceedings.

Overwhelmed, Mr Yusman looked for ways to manage his stress on the Internet and came across CaringSG, a support network for caregivers of children with special needs and disabilities.

He is among a growing group of 26 caregivers for those with disabilities and special needs such as global developmental delay who have been befriended through the network, which began in July 2021. CaringSG is a caregiver-led charity.

Mr Yusman was paired with Mr Lim Chin Teong through CaringSG’s Carebuddy peer support initiative.

The 41-year-old father of one is keen to help other men tide through distress that he once experienced when he learnt that his seven-year-old son had signs of autism as a toddler.

Mr Lim, an IT auditor, said: “Like most dads, I had an idea of what it would be like to have a son, like playing football or having long conversations over a beer when he was older, but life doesn’t always turn out how you think it would.

“I remember the nights after learning about my son’s autism when he was two, just spiralling into despair while googling about the condition.”