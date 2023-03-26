‘It was hard whenever we saw a family’: Single father of four finds help from caregiver programme

SINGAPORE – Mr Yusman Kamis hit the lowest point of his life when he separated from his wife of 25 years in 2022, leaving him to care for their seven-year-old autistic son Farrel Alfatih Yusman and two daughters, who had difficulty accepting their divorce.
The father, whose older son works as a software engineer and has moved closer to his workplace, said: “On top of frequent meltdowns, the first few months were especially sad as Farrel would try to hug and kiss women we saw outside because he thought they were his mother. It was hard whenever we went out and saw a family.”
This eventually stopped, but exhaustion continued to mount as the 55-year-old safety officer cooked for the family to save on food expenses.
He also does the household chores, which include bathing his younger son every day.
He added: “Thankfully, my employer allows me to work part-time for about half of my former salary, which means that I can look after Farrel’s needs when he comes back from school.”
But his worries compounded when one of his two daughters, who are aged 23 and 24, started struggling mentally during the divorce proceedings.
Overwhelmed, Mr Yusman looked for ways to manage his stress on the Internet and came across CaringSG, a support network for caregivers of children with special needs and disabilities.
He is among a growing group of 26 caregivers for those with disabilities and special needs such as global developmental delay who have been befriended through the network, which began in July 2021. CaringSG is a caregiver-led charity.
Mr Yusman was paired with Mr Lim Chin Teong through CaringSG’s Carebuddy peer support initiative.
The 41-year-old father of one is keen to help other men tide through distress that he once experienced when he learnt that his seven-year-old son had signs of autism as a toddler.
Mr Lim, an IT auditor, said: “Like most dads, I had an idea of what it would be like to have a son, like playing football or having long conversations over a beer when he was older, but life doesn’t always turn out how you think it would.
“I remember the nights after learning about my son’s autism when he was two, just spiralling into despair while googling about the condition.”
Accepting his son’s diagnosis did not come easy for him. Mr Lim and his wife, who works in a bank, used to fork out thousands of dollars a month for daily therapy sessions for their son.
Said Mr Lim: “But after the first few years, my wife and I realised that it was not the right approach.
“It was better to let him be who he is and enjoy learning at his own pace, and this makes the journey a happier one for all of us.”
They have since reduced therapy sessions during the week and introduced other activities, such as rollerblading, to their son.
Meeting other parents on chat groups who have gone through similar experiences before also made the couple feel less alone.
He said: “We could talk about our concerns, ask questions and even share our child’s milestones. Having this support really helped us.”
When the opportunity to meet other fathers like himself through the Carebuddy programme came, he responded.
Mr Lim said: “It’s not really a guy thing to ask for things like having someone to speak to or having a buddy, so I can imagine how difficult it must be to seek help.”
Meeting Mr Yusman came as a surprise to Mr Lim, whose first thought was that he should be learning from the single father of four who is more than a decade older than him.
Said Mr Lim: “But I realised that I could be a non-judgmental listening ear, which was something that he needed as he went through his divorce.
“We would meet up near his place and just share our thoughts on special needs, what works best for our kids and our thoughts and plans for when they hit different stages in life.”
Even though the six months of formal support ended in September 2022, the pair continue to stay in touch, updating each other on their journey.
Said Mr Yusman: “Chin Teong has been a good buddy because he shares how he deals with stress and directed me to avenues to look for help.”
Such support has come in handy during the past four months as Farrel has been in and out of the hospital and polyclinic due to high fever and stomach problems.
Mr Yusman added: “He would whine and cry almost every day because of the pain, which makes me tear up too.
“But the doctors take longer to diagnose his sickness because he is non-verbal.”
While support from charity Care Corner, community self-help group Mendaki and other organisations has helped to ease his family’s cost-of-living worries, Mr Yusman has deferred his studies at the Institute of Adult Learning in order to cope.
Still, witnessing Farrel’s milestones, which include learning to eat on his own last year, spurs him to continue, he added.
Mr Yusman, who has worked more than 30 years in the construction industry, said: “I have no regrets and I’m grateful to God for giving me Farrel, who has taught me so much.
“People tend to be more aggressive in my line of work, but because of him, I’ve learnt to be more patient and loving.”
Members of the public can sign up for Carebuddy at caring.sg/carebuddy