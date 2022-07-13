Istana open house on Sunday to feature live performances

For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be live performances and activity booths at the upcoming Istana open house on Sunday.

The Istana grounds will be open to the public from 9am to 6pm in celebration of National Day, the President's Office said in a statement yesterday.

Visitors can look forward to music and dance performances by students from Ang Mo Kio Secondary School, Chung Cheng High School (Main), Raffles Girls' School and Seng Kang Secondary School.

Booths will be set up, offering activities ranging from sports and carnival games to arts and crafts, such as balloon sculpting.

There will also be food trucks and merchandise booths with limited-edition Istana souvenirs.

Visitors can sign up for guided tours, including a nature walk organised by the National Parks Board (NParks) and a tour of the main building by the National Heritage Board. People can also opt to go on a self-guided tour.

Guided tours for both the nature walk and the building will cost $2 for all children between four and 12 years old. Adult Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) will be charged $4, while other adult visitors will be charged $10.

Tours of the main building will take place every 45 minutes from 9.30am to 4.15pm and are limited to 15 visitors per group.

The nature walks are limited to 15 visitors per group and will take place every hour from 10am to 4pm.

Unguided tours will cost $2 for all children aged between four and 12, adult Singaporeans and PRs. Other adult visitors will be charged $4.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for all children aged 12 and under, adult Singaporeans and PRs. Other visitors can enter for a fee of $2 per person.

Entry will be through the main gate in Orchard Road, near Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

Only cashless payments via PayNow will be accepted for admission, tours and purchases.

Fees and proceeds collected will be donated to charity.

Ms Grace Ho, 30, will be heading to Sunday's open house to see her niece perform with the Seng Kang Secondary School band.

The accountant, who has been to the Istana open house before the pandemic, said: "(In the last open house) we had a 7pm slot, so there were lights projected against the building and live music. It was wonderful.

"I'm glad it's back... since it's not often you get to hang out and explore the vast grounds of the Istana.

"I'm also very keen to join the NParks tours. It greatly signifies we are another step closer to pre-Covid-19 days. I can't wait!"

Shermaine Ang