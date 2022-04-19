Isolated seniors, overburdened caregivers linked to rise in elder abuse cases

SINGAPORE - Some seniors have become isolated from their circle of friends while caregivers have had to take on increased responsibilities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Social workers and experts believe these two factors could have triggered a rise in abuse cases involving the elderly.

And with seniors being less active in the community and spending more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, more cases of neglect and self-neglect may also take place without family and friends noticing, they added.

Since the pandemic reached Singapore in early 2020, many people have worked and cared for their elderly parents from home, which led to ties suffering due to stress and frictions from being in close quarters for long periods, they said.

Elder abuse cases have been rising steadily in recent years, from 232 in 2019 to 283 in 2020 and 338 in 2021, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said in Parliament earlier this month.

But higher-risk cases of elder abuse, neglect or self-neglect did not appear to have increased, she added.

There were 85 such cases in 2019, 71 in 2020, and 39 in the first nine months of 2021, she had said, citing cases taken up by community-based family violence specialist centres and Pave Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection Specialist Centre.

Higher-risk cases with immediate danger and which require statutory protection under the Vulnerable Adults Act and the Women's Charter are typically handled by the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Adult Protective Service.

Social workers and experts told The Straits Times that caregivers had to take on more duties during the pandemic.

SMU sociology professor Paulin Tay Straughan said with elderly daycare centres closed during the outbreak, there was a lack of respite care options for caregivers.

"Due to social restrictions during the pandemic, much of the regular support system for seniors, which helps with the burden of caregivers, is absent," she added.

Such support would have come from seniors' relatives dropping by for a chat, their friends from the coffee shop checking in on them, or caregiver-senior pairs getting together to pass time, experts said.

Prof Straughan said wanting to protect seniors from Covid-19 may have the unintended consequence of cutting off their social support.

NUS associate professor of sociology Tan Ern Ser said caregivers may also have faced financial struggles due to the pandemic. Coupled with the stress from the disruptive effects of the outbreak at home, it could have led to caregivers taking out their frustration on seniors.