Interracial relationships not unusual in S'pore, but they face unique challenges

Singapore has seen a rash of racist incidents recently, the latest on Saturday, when an interracial couple was told off in public just for being together.

But interracial relationships here are hardly unusual, although they come with unique challenges.

Four couples The Straits Times spoke to urged the public to look beyond a person's race to see the good in that person, and some shared experiences similar to that of Mr Dave Parkash, 26, whose video of a man making racist remarks to him has sparked discussion.

In the video, the man accused Mr Parkash of "preying on Chinese girls" and told him to date people of his own race. Mr Parkash's girlfriend is half-Chinese and half-Thai.

The police said that reports have been made and a 60-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

Outmoded - even clearly racist - mindsets of family, friends and strangers are what couples like Mr Devarajan D. Krishnan, 40, and Ms Lim Lee Samantha, 37, have dealt with. Ms Lim's grandfather initially refused to attend their wedding.

The couple, who met while working as Singapore Airlines cabin crew, now have four children, aged five, eight, 10 and 13.

Reflecting on the recent racist incidents in Singapore, Mr Devarajan said: "I feel quite disheartened that in this day and age, we still have these incidents."

Mrs Camille Tan-Mahendran, 31, and Mr Mahendran Herusan, 38, faced similar struggles. They have two sons, aged seven and four.

Mrs Tan-Mahendran said: "Our families were disappointed at first, though they supported us afterwards. Later, after I gave birth, a Chinese auntie asked me, 'why is your baby so dark'?"

Such stressful experiences led them to found Interracial Family Singapore, an organisation providing a support network for local interracial couples.

Mrs Tan-Mahendran said: "We feel that with recent events, people draw connections from a person's demeanour to their race, and this is wrong."

The latest case comes on the back of other incidents. A 30-year-old man was arrested on May 11 after allegedly using a racial slur and kicking an Indian woman brisk-walking with her mask below her nose.

Numerous leaders, including Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, have spoken up since the incident on Saturday involving Mr Parkash and his girlfriend to condemn the behaviour of the man in the video.

In a Facebook post, Mr Tong said this case shows that racial harmony in Singapore cannot be taken for granted. Quoting John Lennon, he said: "It matters not who you love, where you love, why you love, when you love or how you love. It matters only that you love."

Couples like Mrs Jamie-lee Moro, 32, who is Scottish-Chinese, and Mr Joshua Moro, 34, an Italian-Eurasian, are proof of this maxim.

The couple said there was instant attraction when they met in a lift on the way to an interview. Married for eight years now, they have two children, aged six and four.

The couple said they are optimistic about acceptance of interracial relations here, but that there is room for improvement. "Since I was young, I've been told I'm lucky that I don't have my mum's 'black' skin," said Mrs Moro. "People would mistake her as my helper... I still get the 'lucky' comment today."

For actress-host Nadiah M. Din, 31, it was Mr Guillaume Bilal Jeanpierre's love for his mother that first drew her to the 35-year-old. Married since 2016, they have two children, aged three and two.

On racist incidents here, Ms Nadiah said: "Perpetrators should reflect on why they are choosing to live with hatred... It all boils down to accepting fellow human beings for who they are."

Mr Jeanpierre, who converted to Islam in 2015, said certain friendships changed as friends judged him for not socialising with them over alcoholic drinks. "But I'm content with my choice. I've always liked learning, so I enjoyed studying Islam and continue doing so."

Mrs Tan-Mahendran called on Singaporeans to celebrate the country's multiculturalism. She said: "Focus on similarities, celebrate your differences. Never think any culture is superior, because love knows no language, religion or culture."