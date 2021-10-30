Initiative launched to provide skill training, innovation opportunities to East Coast residents

SINGAPORE - East Coast residents will be able to pick up skills and have the opportunity to collaborate in areas such as cloud computing, healthcare and manufacturing thanks to a new community initiative unveiled on Saturday (Oct 30).

The Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab @ East Coast, which is led by CapitaLand Investment, is launching the initiative with eight partner companies, including infocommunications technology services provider Amazon Web Services, Chinese tech giant Huawei International and electronics manufacturer Rohde & Schwarz.

The programmes and activities will provide companies and residents with the opportunity to collaborate and create solutions for community and business issues, as well as equip students with future-ready skills.

The lab is also encouraging new growth industries, such as urban agriculture and alternative proteins, to set up in the vicinity.

East Coast GRC MP Jessica Tan, speaking at the launch event at Rohde & Schwarz's facility in Changi Business Park on Saturday, said that the lab and its partners are working to build on the opportunities and jobs created by companies in the area, to lay the foundation for new activities and innovation-driven ecosystems to be established, and generate more jobs.

Besides creating more quality jobs for residents and helping them build new capabilities, the establishment of innovation platforms is also intended to help create a sense of belonging and ownership through partnership among stakeholders, she added.

The event on Saturday was also attended by other East Coast GRC MPs, including Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Among the eight pioneer partners is vertical farming company Kalera, which intends to roll out a programme to enable residents to experience the life of an urban farmer later this year.

Also on board is the Singapore University of Technology Design, which will work with partners on innovation challenges and provide residents with opportunities to experience campus life.

More details about the lab's activities and programmes will be shared in the coming months, Ms Tan said, adding that more partners will also come on board the initiative.

The lab is part of a broader drive by East Coast GRC and its grassroots team to improve residents' well-being, through means such as encouraging the use of digital technologies and developing a vibrant ecosystem.



DPM Heng tries the R&S QPS security scanner at the Rohde & Schwarz building in Changi on Oct 30, 2021. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The lab in East Coast is CapitaLand's second smart co-innovation lab. The company launched its first such facility in Singapore Science Park last year.

Its Science Park lab has hosted over 500 companies and brought more than 70 members into its ecosystem since its launch.