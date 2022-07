SINGAPORE - The Indonesian Navy's Chief of Staff Yudo Margono has been given a prestigious military award - Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera) or Meritorious Service Medal (Military) - by President Halimah Yacob.

Admiral Yodo, who is on a three-day introductory visit to Singapore, was presented with the award by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen at a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Friday (July 15).