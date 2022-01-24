Importer fined $11,000 for illegally bringing in 5,450kg of processed food items

SINGAPORE - An importer of food products, Tian Cai Import & Export, was fined $11,000 for illegally importing around 5,450kg worth of assorted processed food products.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Monday evening (Jan 24) that its sole director Ding Changdeng was also fined $8,000 for failing to exercise due diligence to prevent the offence from being committed.

Officers from SFA detected approximately 5,000kg of processed vegetables and 450kg of chicken seasoning powder with meat content in the consignments imported from China by Tian Cai Import & Export on Aug 3, 2020.

The illegal consignments were seized.

Food imports must meet SFA's requirements, said the agency.

"Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit. Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and pose food safety risk," said SFA.

Meat and its products can also be imported only from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore's food safety standards and requirements, the agency added.

Offenders who illegally import processed food may be fined up to $1,000, and in the case of a subsequent conviction, up to $2,000.

Offenders who import meat products illegally from unapproved sources are also liable to a fine of $50,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years and, in the case of a subsequent conviction, a fine not exceeding $100,000 and/or to imprisonment of up to three years.