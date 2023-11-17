Historic Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Queenstown reopens after two-year facelift

SINGAPORE - Churchgoers are flocking back to the historic Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Queenstown after it reopened its doors to Roman Catholic worshippers following a two-year facelift.

The church closed in September 2021 for extensive renovation work that included the re-tiling of the roof, before reopening on Oct 31, said the church in a statement on Nov 17.

The church was earmarked for conservation on Nov 25, 2005 – one of about 7,000 buildings that have been gazetted in Singapore. Restoration works for such buildings have to follow conservation guidelines that will ensure the building’s original structural and architectural elements are retained.

Among the new features added during renovation was a wheelchair-friendly ramp at an entrance to the church. The church’s interior is also column-free now, allowing churchgoers to view the pulpit, altar and high ceiling clearly.

The cement tiles in the roof, which previously contained fibrous mineral asbestos, have been replaced with lightweight metal tiles. Earlier painted blue, the roof is now grey, but its original structural design elements, such as the tent-shaped folds, have been retained.

Asbestos, once a popular material used in construction materials, has been linked to health problems such as lung cancer. The use of asbestos materials in buildings was banned in Singapore in the late 1980s.

The glass windows of the church have also been replaced with “low-emissivity” glass – a type of glass with a coating that can reflect heat and will help achieve better energy efficiency. Wrought iron screens with circular patterns have also been installed at several windows.

Timber ceiling panels which have suffered damage over the years have now been replaced with lightweight timber-looking metal panels, and ceiling panels have been fitted with acoustic felts – a type of material that helps cut reverberation.

Blessed Sacrament Church spokesman Johannes Tjendro said the church in its early years played a key role in developing the kampong spirit of Queenstown.

He said: “With up to 5,500 new flats expected to be built in Tanglin Halt in the future, we are definitely ready to play a part in the rejuvenation of the wider community of Queenstown as we did in the 1960s.”

The church will celebrate its reopening with the Threefold Celebration, which spans eight days from Nov 18 to Nov 25 and will include a raft of activities.

For instance, on the first day of festivities, volunteers will distribute free meals to about 200 residents in the neighbourhood.

The Church of the Blessed Sacrament first opened in 1965, when Dutch priests Father William van Soest and Father Odo Tiggeloven came to Singapore to set up a parish church.