You have to take your hat off to an earnest man, an Average Joe who doggedly and guilelessly goes about doing his bit "to build a better world".

Tan Chin Hock does not always do it in the savviest of ways but over the past two decades he has been regularly promoting filial piety and family values, donating blood, raising funds for charity, shaving his head for cancer causes and giving free photography services and workshops to the poor and marginalised.