He's 34, she's 51: More couples in Singapore bridging the age gap

The proportion of first marriages involving a bride who is older than her husband increased from 13.9 per cent in 2000 to 16.7 per cent in 2010 to 17.9 per cent last year. Age gap is less of an issue now due to changing gender norms, say experts.

  • Published
    2 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

 Age gap is less of an issue now due to changing gender norms, say experts.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 