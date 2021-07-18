He's 34, she's 51: More couples in Singapore bridging the age gap
The proportion of first marriages involving a bride who is older than her husband increased from 13.9 per cent in 2000 to 16.7 per cent in 2010 to 17.9 per cent last year. Age gap is less of an issue now due to changing gender norms, say experts.
