Heritage worries over pulling down community building

The imminent demolition of Marine Parade Community Building has raised concerns among those from the heritage and architecture communities, who have called for the building's mural art wall, at least, to be retained and restored.

They argue that the 63m by 12m mosaic facade is iconic, and that the building is architecturally outstanding and representative of a generation of community clubs and centres (CCs). The People's Association's (PA) website says the facade is Singapore's largest piece of installation art.