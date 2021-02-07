For Subscribers
WongKimHohMeets...
Heritage warrior on a mission to protect Chinese traditions
Lynn Wong gave up pursuit of PhD to work on revitalising clan associations, preserving culture
One of the central figures in the 14th century Chinese historical classic Romance Of The Three Kingdoms is General Guan Yu, a behemoth of a warrior who wields a weapon he crafted himself.
In the novel, his Green Dragon Crescent Blade is a curved sabre attached to a long pole and weighs 82 catties, which is equivalent to nearly 50kg. The guandao, as it is known, has since become a classic weapon in Chinese martial arts.