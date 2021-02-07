WongKimHohMeets...

Heritage warrior on a mission to protect Chinese traditions

Lynn Wong gave up pursuit of PhD to work on revitalising clan associations, preserving culture

Deputy Life Editor
Ms Lynn Wong Yuqing's passion for Chinese martial arts started when clan association Kong Chow Wui Koon offered lessons in her secondary school. The 32-year-old is now a skilled lion dancer and pugilist. In 2016, she quit a PhD programme to take up h
Ms Lynn Wong Yuqing's passion for Chinese martial arts started when clan association Kong Chow Wui Koon offered lessons in her secondary school. The 32-year-old is now a skilled lion dancer and pugilist. In 2016, she quit a PhD programme to take up heritage work and has since devoted her time to "capturing and reviving disappearing foods, festivals, spaces and communities in Singapore".ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Ms Lynn Wong Yuqing, seen here wielding a guandao when she was in her early teens, has mastered several weapons and fighting styles under instructors at Kong Chow Wui Koon in New Bridge Road.
Ms Lynn Wong Yuqing, seen here wielding a guandao when she was in her early teens, has mastered several weapons and fighting styles under instructors at Kong Chow Wui Koon in New Bridge Road.PHOTO: LYNN WONG
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

One of the central figures in the 14th century Chinese historical classic Romance Of The Three Kingdoms is General Guan Yu, a behemoth of a warrior who wields a weapon he crafted himself.

In the novel, his Green Dragon Crescent Blade is a curved sabre attached to a long pole and weighs 82 catties, which is equivalent to nearly 50kg. The guandao, as it is known, has since become a classic weapon in Chinese martial arts.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 07, 2021, with the headline 'Heritage warrior on a mission to protect Chinese traditions'. Subscribe
Topics: 