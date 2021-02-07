Heritage warrior on a mission to protect Chinese traditions

One of the central figures in the 14th century Chinese historical classic Romance Of The Three Kingdoms is General Guan Yu, a behemoth of a warrior who wields a weapon he crafted himself.

In the novel, his Green Dragon Crescent Blade is a curved sabre attached to a long pole and weighs 82 catties, which is equivalent to nearly 50kg. The guandao, as it is known, has since become a classic weapon in Chinese martial arts.