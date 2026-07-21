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Heritage firm My Community winding up; founder says it cannot continue business due to liabilities

A walking tour in the historical Queenstown and Dawson areas conducted by heritage group My Community, which is linked to My Community Limited.

SINGAPORE – Heritage company My Community Limited has entered provisional liquidation after its executive director declared it cannot continue its business due to liabilities, based on notices published in the Government Gazette on July 16.

The notices showed that the company’s executive director and founder Kwek Li Yong had on July 3 applied to have a meeting with creditors on July 24 to lay out a full statement of his firm’s assets and liabilities.

A list of the creditors and the estimated amount of their claims will also be made available at the meeting, which is slated to take place virtually.

Kwek could not be reached for comment.

He was arrested in September 2025 for suspected forgery offences after a police report was lodged. Further details on the nature of his alleged offences have not been released.

A copy of My Community Limited’s business record seen on July 17 showed the firm was in the process of voluntarily winding up. The records also show Kwek is one of two directors in the company, with Choo Lip Sin listed as the other.

Winding up a company refers to the process whereby it aims to settle its debts and obligations, distribute its remaining assets to partners, and make the required filings with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

Alton Murray Chun-Wen Poon of Perun Consultants (Singapore) has been appointed as the provisional liquidator of the company.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Poon said he was appointed on July 3, the same day Kwek made the declaration.

At the upcoming meeting, creditors will be presented with the company’s statement of affairs, and consider the appointment of a liquidator and a Committee of Inspection, along with other matters prescribed under the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that the statutory process is carried out properly, transparently and in the best interests of the creditors,” Poon said.

ST had earlier reported that former employees of My Community Limited had filed claims against the company for Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions owed to them.

Latest publicly available records from My Community Limited showed it had paid out $58,278 in salaries and bonuses for the year ending March 31, 2022. Company records showed it had paid out $8,785 in CPF contributions over the same period.

The CPF Board said last October that it had already recovered a portion of the CPF arrears owed to the complainants through enforcement efforts, and it would continue to follow up with the company to recover the remaining arrears.

My Community Limited was registered as a company limited by guarantee in January 2020.

It was registered as a charity in May the same year, and is linked to heritage group My Community. Established in 2010 and also founded by Kwek, My Community is known for free guided tours in areas like Queenstown, Clementi and Telok Blangah . It also set up a community museum in Queenstown that has about 30 artefacts and 200 archival documents.

One volunteer from My Community, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the group stopped holding tours this month.

My Community Limited provided arts and heritage-related research and consultancy services, as well as exhibition and museum design services. In 2025, it was awarded contracts to set up heritage galleries in at least three secondary schools and the Accountant-General’s Department.