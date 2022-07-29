Heartland residents catch Red Lions in action during rehearsal

Bishan and Ghim Moh residents were treated yesterday to a thrilling display by the Red Lions, who were carrying out a last rehearsal before they make free-fall jumps in the two areas on Aug 7.

In Bishan (above), people gathered in the field next to Junction 8 mall. In Ghim Moh, about 30 passers-by and residents huddled under a shelter overlooking the field opposite Ghim Moh Road Market and Food Centre as military personnel and the media stood behind a cordon at the landing area.

At about 9.40am, six Red Lions jumped out of an aircraft. A few minutes later, their parachutes opened and they landed gracefully.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who met the Red Lions at Paya Lebar Air Base before their jump yesterday, said in a Facebook post:

"At the break of dawn, our Red Lions were already geared up for their rehearsal jump. I saw how dedicated and focused they were during their pre-flight preparations, and their strong sense of camaraderie."

He urged Singaporeans to cheer for them and Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel, who will perform flypasts, on Aug 7 and 9.