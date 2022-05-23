Hari Raya feast and festive fun at Kampung Admiralty for over 2,000 residents

It has been a few years since Ms Nur Isra Fiqa, 19, caught a live dikir barat - a traditional Malay choral performance.

"It's exciting to attend a large community event with good food and performances, after a couple of years of pandemic restrictions," said the student, while digging into a meal of ayam masak merah (spicy tomato chicken) and sayur lodeh (vegetable stew).

Ms Isra Fiqa and her family were among more than 2,000 residents at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri event at integrated development Kampung Admiralty yesterday afternoon.

Residents were treated to a buffet spread that included festive favourites such as lontong, rendang and traditional Malay kueh.

The free event also featured performances from local celebrities, as well as traditional dance, a silat showcase, a kompang (hand drum) performance and a pantun, which refers to a Malay poem recital.

Children crowded around a candy booth filled with old-school snacks, sweets and festive cookies.

The open-house concept event at Kampung Admiralty, which integrates housing for the elderly with facilities such as a medical centre, active ageing hub and hawker centre, was hosted by Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar.

She was joined by other MPs from the constituency, Mr Vikram Nair and Ms Poh Li San.

Ms Mariam said: "This Hari Raya feels so special... It has been a source of pure joy to see families in their matching colours going on their (visits) from one open house to another."

The event was organised by the Sembawang GRC Malay Activity Executive Committee.

Decked in matching blue and pink batik outfits, civil servant Dhaniah Tahir and her brood of five dropped by the event to have lunch and watch a few shows before resuming their Hari Raya visiting in the evening. Ms Dhaniah, 38, said it was good to catch up with neighbours in a communal setting and see Kampung Admiralty teeming with people.

Many residents said their weekends over the past two years were spent mostly indoors, watching movies with family.

A Woodlands resident, Madam Lim, 57, heard about the event from a neighbour when she passed through the building yesterday afternoon after a quick errand.

The housewife, who declined to reveal her full name, then asked her children to come down to enjoy the feast and join in the revelry.