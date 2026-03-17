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Ms Han Hui Hui’s three children were taken to KKH on Feb 15 after “an alleged physical altercation” between Ms Han’s mother-in-law and the children.

SINGAPORE – Activist Han Hui Hui’s three young children were returned to her care on March 16 after the Ministry of Family and Social Development’s (MSF) Protective Service put in place additional safeguards that Ms Han and her husband agreed to.

These safeguards included roping in extended family members to help keep the children safe, MSF and the police said in a joint statement on March 17.

These family members will check on the children through visits and video calls. MSF and other professionals will also work with the children’s schools and after-school service to monitor and support them.

Ms Han and her husband have also committed to working with an MSF-appointed agency to address the use of violence against each other, which had led to their children being caught in their conflict, among other things.

Ms Han’s three children, aged three, five and six, were taken to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) for medical assessment and care on Feb 15, after “an alleged physical altercation” between Ms Han’s mother-in-law and the children.

The matter drew public attention after Ms Han made a series of social media posts alleging that her children had been taken away by MSF without a court order, among other accusations.

In their March 17 statement, MSF and the police set out the circumstances that led to the children being taken to KKH, the child protection processes and details of the added measures to keep the children safe.

Ms Han, 33, is also required to carry correction notices over comments she made in her social media posts, where she made allegations surrounding the children’s removal. She had claimed that MSF threatened to deny her access to her children unless she deleted her social media posts.

The authorities said the children had been removed on Feb 15 after it was assessed that there were risks to their safety, and that this was done in line with the Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA).

Between January and February, police had received reports lodged by Ms Han, her husband and her mother-in-law against each other.

Before that, Ms Han and her husband had each lodged police reports against the other between August and December 2025. Following investigations, police had issued a 24-month conditional warning to both of them. This means they can both be prosecuted for the original offence if they commit another crime during the two-year period.

The statement did not say what the couple was given the warning for, but The Straits Times understands that the warning against Ms Han was based on her actions against the children. Further details on what happened cannot be revealed to protect the minors, who are covered under the CYPA.

Ms Han told ST on March 17 that she and her husband had a fraught relationship, and he has not lived under the same roof with her and their children for the past few years.

When asked about the conditional warning, she said: “His mother complained that we fight in front of the kids.”

Ms Han said she could not get along with her mother-in-law, who moved into the home as a designated safe adult for the children in October 2025 as part of a plan by a child protection specialist centre to keep the children safe, following the first spate of police reports.

A safe adult is someone within the family who can watch out for the children. The older woman subsequently moved out of the home, and Ms Han said she is the only person living with her children now.

After Ms Han called for police assistance on Feb 15, the police assessed that there were immediate concerns about the children’s safety given the history of family violence, and that the safety plan involving the mother-in-law was no longer feasible.

Police decided to remove the three children from the household and took them to the hospital the same day for medical assessment and care as the hospital is a designated facility to keep safe children who require temporary care and protection.

Ms Han and her husband agreed to the care arrangement, and both of them signed a voluntary care agreement on Feb 19 for the children to remain in KKH.

This arrangement was made while the Protective Service, which investigates child abuse cases, explored alternative care arrangements.

Ms Han saw her children in hospital under supervision on five occasions between Feb 20 and March 6. Her husband was also granted separate supervised access.

Ms Han subsequently put up videos she took of her children during one of the supervised visits despite MSF’s reminders not to do so.

Under the CYPA, no one can publish identifiable information of a child who is subject to investigation under the Act without proper approval, though parents can take photos or videos of their children as personal keepsakes.

When an MSF protection officer reminded her of this again during another hospital visit on March 11, she started live-streaming their interaction despite being told to stop. As such, the visit could not continue.

“MSF has never threatened to deny Madam Han access to her children unless she deleted her social media posts that are not aligned with existing government policies,” said the statement.

MSF said it prioritises children’s interests, emphasises early intervention and family preservation, and works to strengthen the family before considering removal of the child.

Removing children from their family is the last resort, and used only when there is immediate danger to their well-being.

“The ultimate goal remains safe reunification whenever possible,” it added.