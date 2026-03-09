Ground-up pilot to give out 500 location trackers to help track people with special needs, dementia

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - A new ground-up initiative will distribute free trackers to up to 500 caregivers to help them keep tabs on the whereabouts of their loved ones with special needs or dementia.

Caregivers can apply for a location tracker from March 9 to December 2026 under the REACT CareTag programme, a collaboration between local tech company Activate Interactive and veteran lawyer Peggy Yee.

Beneficiaries must be referred by a registered charity, community centre, medical or registered social worker, or an MP.

The initiative was kick-started by Ms Yee, who has been an advocate for people with invisible disabilities like autism spectrum disorder and mental illnesses for more than two decades.

She said she felt she had to take action after the tragic case involving Muhammad Hairil Effendi, an 11-year-old boy with special needs who went missing on Aug 29, 2025, and was later found dead at sea off East Coast Park.

“When I first read the news about Hairil, I was filled with sadness for the family who lost a child,” she told The Straits Times. “What can be done to prevent this from ever happening again?”

Ms Yee, who runs her own law firm, PY Legal, does pro bono work on criminal and civil cases for individuals with invisible disabilities. She is a finalist for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, given to a Singaporean or group of citizens who have made a significant contribution to society.

Mr Joel Chin, chief executive of Activate Interactive, told ST that his firm decided to collaborate as the initiative would support a community whose challenges are often unseen.

“While the location tag may appear simple, its value lies in providing reassurance, dignity and an added layer of safety.”

Beneficiaries or their caregivers can e-mail their requests, along with their referral letters, to csr@activate.sg to book a collection appointment.

When collecting the tags at Activate’s office at SingPost Centre, caregivers will receive a hands-on demonstration on how to use the location tags, which are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The tags can be paired with smartphones so caregivers can view the location of their loved ones using their existing device ecosystem.

“Our role is focused on responsible sponsorship and fulfilment, with proper tracking to ensure governance and accountability,” said Mr Chin.

Preventive health brand Actxa will support the programme by sponsoring a location tag for each of its core smart rings sold between March 16 and June 15, contributing to the pool of 500 tags to be distributed. Activate will sponsor the rest.

Mr Chin said Activate and Actxa could potentially work together to build a platform to help caregivers, or even nearby community members, respond more quickly if a vulnerable person goes missing – similar to community-response models such as myResponder.

The myResponder app by the Singapore Civil Defence Force alerts members of the public so they can respond to cardiac arrest cases or minor fires nearby.

“Any future expansion would be carefully evaluated – keeping privacy, community needs and operational sustainability at the forefront of mind,” Mr Chin said. “It is not just about building new gadgets, but about using technology thoughtfully to strengthen existing community support networks.”

Mr Edwin Tan, CEO of CaringSG, said he would encourage his members to apply for the initiative. His non-profit initiative supports about 5,000 caregivers of people with special needs.

“Trackers can significantly reduce anxiety for caregivers and families, especially when their loved ones have a tendency to wander, which puts them at risk of danger or getting lost,” he said.

“For individuals who are non-verbal or have limited speech, trackers are also particularly helpful, as they make it possible to find them even if they cannot ask for help or communicate their address.”

Mr Yas Yasni, 25, currently tracks his 72-year-old grandmother’s whereabouts through the Life360 app on their phones. She was diagnosed with mild dementia in 2025.

“It gives me peace of mind knowing where she is, especially when she’s out or travelling,” said Mr Yasni, adding that he was open to trying different tracking methods. “Being able to see my grandmother’s location helps me respond faster if something seems wrong, while still allowing her to have some independence.”

Currently, personal tracking devices qualify for subsidies under the Assistive Technology Fund (ATF), which is administered by SG Enable to support eligible people with disabilities in purchasing assistive devices.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said in a written parliamentary reply to Workers’ Party MP Kenneth Tiong in September that there had not been any applications to ATF for such devices.

His ministry told ST that applications under ATF, including for tracking devices, are assessed on a needs basis by a healthcare professional to ensure suitability for the individual’s circumstances.

“The ATF supports a wide range of assistive technology devices. Where tracking devices are assessed to be appropriate, assessors at ATF touchpoints – such as hospitals and social service agencies – will facilitate the application on behalf of the client,” said a spokesperson.

Since 2014, the number of ATF clients each year has increased more than fivefold. The ATF’s eligibility threshold was raised in January to include families with per capita income up to $4,800, from $2,600 previously.