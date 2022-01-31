Great-grandfather misses family reunion dinner, but hospital meal cheers him up

SINGAPORE - He always looked forward to eating pencai (or treasure pot) with his family every Chinese New Year, but Mr Lee Peng Yeon, 89, could not enjoy the meal with them this year, as he is warded in Alexandra Hospital.

He was admitted on Jan 19 for a lung infection and will have to remain in hospital, as he is undergoing intravenous antibiotic treatment.

This is the first time that Mr Lee is not spending Chinese New Year with his family.

Mr Lee and his wife, 81, have a daughter and a son, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Speaking to The Straits Times recently from his hospital bed, the retired mechanic said: "I like the fact that during reunion dinner, four generations are gathered under my roof. It's very re nao (filled with buzz and excitement)."

While he could not be home with his family for reunion dinner on Chinese New Year Eve on Monday (Jan 31), Mr Lee was still able to enjoy a six-course meal at Alexandra Hospital.

With a broad smile, he said: "I especially loved the pumpkin sauce on the seabass. Its taste and texture were just perfect."

The hospital is helping him to stay in touch with his loved ones via phone calls, and he has been touched by the care shown.

He said: "Whenever I press the call bell, the nurses come immediately. The care I receive here is very good."

Mr Lee does not know when he will be discharged, as he will have to be assessed by doctors after completing his course of antibiotics.

He is looking forward to going for walks in the garden behind his Housing Board block in Tanglin Halt.

Mr Lee is particularly close to his two great-granddaughters, aged two and three, and takes them on walks occasionally.

He and his wife help to take care of the children every day, when his granddaughter goes to work.

Mr Lee, who is the cook in the family, misses whipping up his signature dishes of fried meehoon, salted vegetables with duck and soya sauce chicken for them.

He said: "I hope I can be discharged within the 15 days of the Chinese New Year period so I can make up for the time my family didn't spend together."