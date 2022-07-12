Grab users to pay extra if they keep driver waiting for over 3 minutes; move kicks in July 18

SINGAPORE - Commuters who are used to making their assigned Grab drivers wait a little while may soon have to pay more, as the firm will be cutting its grace waiting period for its ride-hailing services from five to three minutes.

Grab users will have to pay an extra fee if they keep their driver waiting for more than three minutes, Grab Singapore said in a notification sent to its customers and drivers on Monday (July 11).

Also, the grace cancellation period for a ride after it has been accepted will be reduced from five to three minutes. The cancellation fee remains at $4.

The changes will kick in next Monday.

Currently, Grab charges a $3 penalty for every five minutes that a customer makes a driver wait. Grab did not indicate if this penalty will change.

The reduced waiting time will apply to the JustGrab, GrabCar, GrabCar Plus, GrabCar Premium, GrabPet and GrabFamily services.

ST has approached Grab Singapore for comment.

