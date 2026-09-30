GovTech launches dating pilot to match public officers

Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

SINGAPORE - Some civil servants here may receive in their email inbox an invitation to find a date through a new, Singpass-verified initiative by Government Technology Agency (GovTech) to help singles along in their dating journey.

The statutory board has launched a pilot called FirstDate to matchmake public officers aged 21 to 35 through an algorithm . The project, which is being tested across the public service , aims to put an end to “swipe fatigue” associated with some dating apps and build “a thoughtful connection,” according to its website.

FirstDate started as an idea at the GovTech annual hackathon to explore the challenges people face when meeting someone new.

The Straits Times has asked GovTech for more details about the pilot and if it will be available to the wider public.

To get a match, users have to sign in with Singpass, and complete a questionnaire about their interests, habits, values and preferences - which may include those around religion, age and dealbreakers . Applications close on Oct 5. Eligible applicants include singles as well as those who are widowed or divorced.

The service uses the Gale-Shapley Stable Marriage algorithm, a mathematical approach that pairs participants based on their preferences. Users can receive one match per matchmaking ‘cycle’ - a round of algorithmic matching by GovTech - accompanied by a compatibility score, a description and a personal note. A match is not guaranteed in every cycle, however.

The algorithm, which won a Nobel Prize in 2012, establishes a system by which all participants are able to find the person they most prefer from among those who prefer them.

Under the GovTech pilot, both users receive an SMS and have three days to accept. Their profiles are visible only to their assigned matches, and contact details are shared only if both agree. After each match, users receive a short feedback survey, including questions about whether they met in person.

Those who meet can try ‘Date Quests’, suggested activities to help break the ice. Under the service’s terms, matched pairs may qualify for vouchers during promotional periods by completing an activity such as trying a dish neither has eaten before.

Users can deactivate their accounts and request removal of their information at any time.

The experiment comes as more Singaporeans are marrying later or staying single, with efforts by the Government to reverse its record low birth rate through more financial support and leave provisions for parents.

Separately, in 2019, undergraduates in computer science and psychology at NUS had come up with the Aphrodite Project, an online platform designed to help university students find compatible partners through a comprehensive questionnaire.

The survey, which also uses the Gale-Shapley Stable Marriage algorithm, is composed of more than 60 questions. It delves into lifestyle preferences, values, future plans and deal-breakers to generate the best possible match.

The free platform is available to students and alumni of over 10 universities worldwide. In Singapore, it is available only to those from NUS, NTU and SMU. Overseas, it is open to students and alumni of Harvard University and the University of Toronto, among others.

In its latest run in 2026, the Aphrodite Project worked to match 1,916 participants. “Our efforts are only as good as the size of the matching pool. This year, there was also a greater gender ratio imbalance,” the team running the initiative said on Telegram.

The Government has made moves in the past to bring singles together.

The Social Development Unit was set up in 1984 to encourage graduate singles to mingle at dinners, dances and overseas trips. The unit was formed as more university-educated women remained single, a trend which then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew linked to concerns about the country’s future talent pool. SDU moved away from direct matchmaking in recent years with the rise of dating apps.

Other countries struggling with low birth rates have tried similar measures. Tokyo’s metropolitan government launched its own dating application in 2024. In South Korea, local governments have organised dating events and offered marriage incentives.