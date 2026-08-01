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Government will continue to invest in infrastructure, education for Singaporeans: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the Government provides extra help in tougher times, pointing to support packages rolled out in 2026 amid higher costs stemming from the conflict in the Middle East.

SINGAPORE – The Government will continue to invest in education, housing and public infrastructure for Singaporeans, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, even as it steps up support for households during difficult economic times.

He was speaking on Aug 1 at the reopening of Fuchun Community Club in Marsiling.

PM Wong said the Government also continued to invest in the essentials that Singaporeans cared about. He added that the Government provides extra help in tougher times, pointing to support packages, including CDC vouchers and U-Save rebates, rolled out in 2026 amid higher costs stemming from the conflict in the Middle East.

But PM Wong stressed that building a stronger Singapore could not rest on the Government alone.

He said: “A strong community is made up of neighbours helping one another, residents taking ownership in the estate that they live in, residents stepping forward to be volunteers and grassroots leaders stepping forward to do their part for the community.”

He described this spirit of mutual support as “gotong royong” and said the history of Fuchun CC mirrored the history of Singapore’s development.

The club traces its roots to Hock Choon village and the original Hock Choon CC, which was opened by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1962. This was three years after Singapore attained self-government and two years after the People’s Association was formed to build community centres islandwide.

More than 600 residents and community partners turned up for its reopening. The redevelopment began in December 2022.

Roughly a third larger, the upgraded club includes a 99-seat theatrette, a wheelchair-friendly multi-purpose hall, a gym, dance studios and a culinary studio.

The CC is expected to serve around 70,000 residents across Woodgrove and the surrounding area.

MP Hany Soh, who oversees the Woodgrove division in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC said the new CC has been designed with inclusive spaces to serve all age groups.

The CC is expected to serve around 70,000 residents across Woodgrove and the surrounding area. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Senior residents can look forward to legal-awareness initiatives like help with estate planning and TCM talks. Young families can enjoy the outdoor play area and attend classes at the enrichment centre in the club.

Said Soh: “Fuchun CC is a community hub that we hope serves every generation’s needs.”

Mdm Santie Pillai, 64, who has been a Marsiling resident for more than 20 years, said she is most excited about the culinary studio, and had just attended a class that day.

The retiree said: “I’m hoping (this programme) will evolve into teaching different culinary procedures, because cooking is a good way to bring the community together.”