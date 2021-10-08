Fundraiser Children for Children to support community string orchestra for beneficiaries under new initiative

SINGAPORE - The annual community fundraiser Children for Children (CFC) is supporting the formation of a new community string orchestra its beneficiaries can join under a new initiative.

CFC 2021 also continues with its tradition of treating children to an iconic Singapore attraction, to Adventure Cove Waterpark in Sentosa this year.

A thousand children will receive a pair of tickets each to the waterpark they can use on their own time and a goodie bag with treats such as food vouchers and traditional game sets.

CFC, which is in its 13th iteration, is being held online for a second time amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A 20-minute online video featuring talents from CHIJ Kellock primary school and beneficiaries of The Business Times Budding Artists Fund was featured at the fundraiser's launch on Friday (Oct 8).

The online video, titled Love Triumphs and available on YouTube, was produced in lieu of the usual concert staged by CHIJ Kellock pupils for the beneficiaries of CFC. It aims to encourage children to remain resilient and care for one another. A book of the same name will also be given to all the children.

Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development, said at the launch: "Let us all stay strong and responsible and do our part to help stop the virus from spreading. What we should be spreading, however, is our love for our friends and family."

CFC is jointly organised by not-for-profit arts organisation The Rice Company Limitd (TRCL), CHIJ Kellock, The Business Times and Resorts World Sentosa.

Mr Wong Wei Kong, editor of The Business Times, said: "CFC is a unique platform through which we as a community can let the underserved children know we are thinking of them."

More details about the setting up of the community string orchestra will be available later, but the target is for it to put up a performance next year.

Chief operating officer of TRCL Phan Ming Yen said: "This orchestra aims to provide an opportunity for children from disadvantaged families to be part of a group, to nurture their talent, to make new friends and to engage in music making, the process which engenders the spirit of collaboration and mutual respect."

CFC has raised around $180,000 to date from donors including Hong Leong Group of Companies, Certis Group, McDonald's Singapore and SPH Foundation.