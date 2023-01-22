From twins to triplets, celebrating CNY with their triple bundles of joy

A Singaporean couple are celebrating Chinese New Year with a miracle of life they did not anticipate when they embarked on assisted reproduction in 2019 – triplets born from one frozen embryo, giving them the big family they had dreamt of having.

Mr Edwin Chua, 35, and his wife, Dr Claire Low, 33, welcomed Gareth, Kenneth and Seth on Jan 3. They also have a two-year-old son, Keith.

The triplets were born one minute apart at 34 weeks through caesarean delivery at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), weighing between 2.1kg and 2.3kg.

Dr Low, a physiotherapist, told The Straits Times: “We have always wanted a big family and we are very glad the triplets are here with us safely.”

While triplets are already very rare, what is more astonishing is that only one embryo had been implanted in Dr Low’s womb through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The chances of an embryo splitting into triplets are “extremely rare”, said her doctor, Dr Sim Wen Shan, a consultant at KKH’s Department of Maternal Fetal Medicine. A landmark Japanese study found that only 0.04 per cent of pregnancies from a single embryo transfer produced triplets.

Dr Sim said that in IVF procedures, implanting one embryo is now recommended to reduce the chances of having twins or triplets, which can increase the risks in pregnancy.

Mr Chua, an officer in the Singapore Armed Forces, recalled that when they were told they were expecting triplets, “it was a big shock for the both of us”.

The couple, who married in 2014, began to try various fertility procedures, such as intrauterine insemination and IVF, after a few years of marriage failed to produce a child.

Then they conceived Keith naturally. In May 2022, they decided to use one of their frozen embryos to try for a second child.

In her sixth week of pregnancy, Dr Low learnt she was carrying twins.

Dr Low, who is 168cm tall and weighs 52kg, said: “I was really very scared as I am small-sized. I was not sure if I could carry twins.”

But Mr Chua was over the moon, as he had always wanted a big family.